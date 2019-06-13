Man fatally shot near Wynwood, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man was fatally shot just outside Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Miami Police responded to 318 NW 22nd St. about 2:15 p.m. Officers said a man in his 20s was fatally shot, said department spokesman officer Michael Vega.

Police did not release the victim’s name or release further details about the shooting or the search for a potential suspect.