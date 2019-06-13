Crime
Man fatally shot near Wynwood, police say
A man was fatally shot just outside Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Miami Police responded to 318 NW 22nd St. about 2:15 p.m. Officers said a man in his 20s was fatally shot, said department spokesman officer Michael Vega.
Police did not release the victim’s name or release further details about the shooting or the search for a potential suspect.
