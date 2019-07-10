Man mistakenly released from Broward jail arrested in Georgia — he’s facing murder charge

Eric Vail, 28, of Miami was mistakenly released from Broward County Jail. He has been charged with first-degree murder. Broward Sheriff's Office

A man who was mistakenly released from a Broward jail May 30 has been arrested in Jesup, Georgia, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night.

Eric Vail, who is facing a murder charge in the Oct. 26 murder of Wadarius Harris in West Park, will be extradited to Broward.

According to BSO, members of the department’s SWAT/Fugitive Unit, who are also part of the U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, have been looking for Vail since May 30.

BSO blamed Vail’s release on a communication issue with the courts. In a timeline released last month, BSO said it never received paperwork that said Vail had a first-degree murder charge. So when the second-degree murder charge was dropped, he was released, BSO said.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The task force, working with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Jesup Police Department, found Vail Wednesday in a mobile home in Jesup.

“Vail resisted at first and barricaded himself inside the mobile home,” BSO said.

After a three-hour standoff, Vail was taken into custody.