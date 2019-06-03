A man charged with first-degree murder got released from jail by mistake

Eric Vail Broward Sheriff's Office

A man with an attempted murder conviction on his record and a new first-degree murder charge was mistakenly released from jail by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

So, cops all over South Florida are looking for 28-year-old Eric Vail, six-foot-one and 214 pounds when he was arrested in January. The home address listed on that arrest report was in the 1200 block of Northwest 58th Street in Miami. That’s also the address listed with the Department of Corrections upon Vail’s March 2018 release after he did eight years for attempted first-degree murder, battery on detention staff and cocaine possession.





BSO and Broward State Attorney’s Office disagree over who should take the blame for Vail’s sudden freedom.

Vail’s January arrest was on a second degree murder charge. BSO investigators believed Vail murdered Wadarius Harris on Oct. 26 in West Park while riding shotgun with driver Christopher Campbell. Campbell and Vail’s arrest warrants say Campbell had a running beef with Harris. Vail pleaded not guilty on March 13.

According to Broward County court records, the grand jury indicted Vail for first-degree murder in Harris’ death on April 4. Vail pleaded not guilty on May 1.

To officially wrap up the case with the second-degree charge, prosecutors filed a notice on Thursday that they are abandoning the case.

“On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office received unequivocal direction from the State Attorney’s Office that the second-degree murder charge on Eric Vail had been dismissed,” read a statement from BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion. “We did not have and have not yet located any documentation stating the subject was to be held on another charge.”

So, Vail was released.

A statement sent by Broward State Attorney Office spokeswoman Paula McMahon said, “The defendant was taken to court by the Sheriff’s Office on the first-degree murder charge on Thursday so it’s hard to know how the Sheriff’s Office didn’t know about the first-degree murder charge. Our office kept the second-degree murder charge open for over 50 days after the indictment on the other charge was filed in court.

“After speaking again with the Sheriff’s Office [Monday] morning, we are confident that the State Attorney’s Office correctly followed all procedures and provided the relevant paperwork through the proper channels.”

Concepcion’s statement concluded, “Our main priority at this time is to locate and apprehend this dangerous criminal. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).”



