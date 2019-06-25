18-year-old woman charged with 2018 murder of a security guard in Miami Gardens park

Security guard found dead at Scott Park in Miami Gardens Man in uniform found dead in playground in Miami Gardens park Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Man in uniform found dead in playground in Miami Gardens park

An 18-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder and armed robbery after detectives say she killed a security guard at a Miami Gardens park in 2018.

It was not immediately clear what led police to the teen, identified as Daija Kemp. Kemp had not yet been booked into jail as of Tuesday night, according to jail records.

On Nov. 2, a woman walking at Scott Park, 17710 NW 15th Ct., discovered a man’s body near the playground after 6 a.m.

An ATF officer, with his police dog, check out the area where the bloody body of a man was found at Scott Park in Miami Gardens on Nov. 2, 2018. C.M. GUERRERO cmguerrero@miamiherald.com

Police later identified the man as Kevin Willis, 50. Willis was the chief executive officer of Traveling Angels Security Academy, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported at the time.

At the time of the shooting, police said Willis’ silver 2007 Chrysler 300 was missing. It was not clear Tuesday if the car had been recovered.

No other information was immediately available.