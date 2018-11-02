Man in uniform found dead in playground in Miami Gardens park

Security guard found dead at Scott Park in Miami Gardens

By
Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

By Howard Cohen And Charles Rabin

November 02, 2018 02:20 PM

A woman walking through a park in Miami Gardens Friday morning found a body lying on the ground near the playground. When police arrived, they found a bloodied man. He was dead, officers said.

Neighbors, who say people usually leave the park by 11 p.m., said they heard gunshots between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. There was no firearm on the scene, police said.

The man’s body was discovered near benches in the playground area at Scott Park at 17710 NW 15th Ct. after 6 a.m.

The man appeared to be in his 50s and may have been wearing a security uniform, said Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Carolyn Frazer.

Police have not released the man’s name.

“The man’s relatives showed up to the park distraught as a yellow tarp covered his body at the playground,” WPLG-Local 10 reported.

