16-year-old charged with attempted murder in shooting of 16-year-old rapper CGlizzy

A still from the Instagram video showing rapper CGlizzy (Christian Moore) with friend and rap star XXXTentacion (Jahseh Onfroy). Moore posted this to his account the day Onfroy was murdered. Instagram

A 16-year-old from Pompano Beach has been arrested and will be charged with attempted murder in the June 15 shooting of rapper CGlizzy, another 16-year-old from Pompano Beach.

The arrest was announced Monday evening by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which officially identified neither the suspect nor victim beyond age and city. But the date (June 15), time (4:28 p.m.) and location (1750 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.) point to the shooting of CGlizzy, also known as Christian Moore.

Moore was identified as the victim in social media, hip-hop media and first in mainstream media by WPLG Channel 10’s Madeline Wright.





According to BSO, the shooting followed verbal fencing with some males inside and outside the convenience store on the corner. Someone shot at Moore, his brother and a friend as they drove away. After crashing on an Interstate 95 off ramp at Sample Road, investigators say Good Samaritans took all three to a hospital in two cars.

The arrest was made Friday in the 1500 block of Northwest 11th Circle by detectives with BSO’s Gang Investigations unit and its Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (VIPER) unit.