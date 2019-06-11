Opa-locka teen, already jailed for Memorial Day murder-robbery, charged with second killing

Miami-Dade Corrections

An Opa-locka teenager already jailed as a suspect in the shooting death of a man during a Memorial Day robbery in Opa-locka has also been charged with shooting and killing a woman in Miami Gardens during a botched carjacking back in March.

Jaquavius Matthews, 18, was behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional facility last week, charged with the murder of Omar Alvarez, when Miami-Dade police arrested him again and added charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon for the March 23 shooting death of Shelsy Medina, 27, at the Honey Hill Trailer Park in Miami Gardens.

Police said they used video surveillance from several homes in the trailer park at 4955 NW 199th St., to help link Matthews to Medina’s murder back in March. According to police, Matthews admitted to taking part in the killing of Medina while he was being questioned for the May 27 murder of Alvarez.

Matthews was charged with the woman’s murder a week after being jailed for the Memorial Day murder as detectives had the luxury of taking their time while cobbling together evidence to help in the prosecution for the Miami Gardens woman’s murder.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to police, it was just before 3 p.m. on March 23 when Matthews and another man were spotted on surveillance video walking through the trailer park. At the same time, Medina pulled up in a 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup, passed the men and parked the vehicle.

Police said both men are seen on video walking several steps past the pickup before turning around and walking back toward the truck. Though video doesn’t capture the shooting, police said video shows the men racing away from the vehicle. When police arrived they found that Medina was killed by a single shot to the head.

On May 31, during an interrogation for the murder that day of Alvarez, police said Matthews detailed his involvement in Medina’s murder, saying the two men planned to steal her truck.

Matthews and a 16-year-old accomplice were arrested on Memorial Day for taking part in the shooting death of Alvarez, who was killed on a swale in Opa-locka after refusing to hand over an iPhone and fake jewelry, police said. Police said Matthews and the other teen were in a car when a man named Antonio Lynch fired several gunshots into Alvarez’s torso, then walked up to the victim and removed valuables from his body.

Police said after the shooting, Lynch - who still remains free - jumped into an awaiting vehicle which was driven by Matthews. Under questioning, police said Matthews told them the trio tried to sell Alvarez’s property and that the teen pointed police to where the weapon used in his murder was tossed. Police said they recovered the gun.



