Two teens charged with the murder and robbery of man in Opa-locka

Miami-Dade Police Department

Two Opa-locka teens who police say were involved in the robbery and murder of a man on Memorial Day have been arrested.

At about 2:40 p.m. Monday, 18-year-old Jaquavius Matthews, a 16-year-old accomplice and another suspect went to the first block of Bahman Avenue, according to the police report. While there, they saw Omar Alvarez standing behind a car.





One of them pulled a gun on Alvarez, the report said, and demanded his valuables.

Alvarez retreated toward the sidewalk, and then was shot him several times in the chest, according to police. He died later at the hospital, the report said.





The shooter, who has not been arrested, then ran to a waiting car where the 16-year-old and Matthews were.

Later, the trio tried to sell the victim’s things, the report said.





On Wednesday, Matthews and the juvenile, who the Miami Herald is not naming, told police what their involvement was in the robbery and murder of the victim, the report said. Matthews told them where the murder weapon was thrown away.

They were arrested charged Thursday with murder and robbery with a firearm, the report said. As of Thursday night, Matthews was in custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

NBC 6 spoke with Alvarez’s family and learned the men had allegedly stolen his iPhone and fake golden chain, and that Alvarez was a father of two young girls, ages 2 and 5.



