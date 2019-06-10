Man not his brother’s keeper, but rather his brother’s murderer, cops say

Kobe Bussie Broward Sheriff's Office

Wilton Manors resident Brian Anderson died after being found with gunshot wounds in the Deerfield Beach home of his brother, Kobe Bussie. And now, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, Bussie has been charged with Anderson’s murder.

Bussie, 35, faces one count of depraved murder without premeditation. BSO investigators believe Bussie and Anderson got into an argument about money after spending part of the evening together with another person.

The older brother ended the argument by shooting the 30-year-old Anderson, police say.

Bussie did three years and six months in prison for robbery, armed robbery, grand theft and burglary from 2001 to 2005. More recently, domestic violence accusations have pulled him into the criminal justice system.

In 2016 and January of this year, his then-wife filed domestic violence temporary restraining orders against him before filing for divorce in February. Bussie had been arrested four times for domestic violence, in 2009, 2011 and twice in 2017. Each time, charges were dismissed or the prosecutor filed “no information,” meaning the prosecutor didn’t think the charges could be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.