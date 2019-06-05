Deerfield Beach shooting leaves one man dead, deputies say

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Broward sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a Wilton Manors man early Wednesday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m., deputies were called out to 660 NW Third Ave. and found Brian Anderson, 30, shot, according to BSO.

Witnesses told deputies that Anderson had been hanging out with friends in the area before the shooting, the agency said. Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue took him to Broward Health North, where he later died. No one else was injured.





Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest can get a reward of up to $3,000.