One adult and one 7-year-old killed in what cops believe was a ‘targeted shooting’

Shots fired into a pickup truck Sunday night killed one adult and one 7-year-old on Northwest 37th Avenue, Miami Gardens police say.

Police believe the shooting, which occurred around 207th Street at about 7:12 p.m., was a “targeted shooting.” That’s the same phrase used by Miramar police in describing the murder of a black male in his 20s that occurred five hours later and 2.5 miles away.

Miramar spokesperson Tania Rues said Miramar and Miami Gardens detectives did meet Monday morning and “at this time, it doesn’t appear they are related.”

Multiple handguns were recovered from the truck, Miami Gardens cops said.

