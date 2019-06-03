One dead in shooting at Miramar apartment parking lot

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

One man in his 20s is dead after what Miramar police believe was a targeted shooting around 12:40 a.m. Monday in an apartment building’s parking lot.

A Miramar officer near the Lake Vista Apartments at 8500 Sherman Circle North heard several shots, Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said. He was directed to where he found a black man in his 20s dead from several gunshot wounds.

“We do believe the victim was intended target; this was not a random act,” Rues said.

The young man’s identity has been withheld after his father invoked the Florida constitutional amendment commonly called “Marsy’s Law.” Police don’t have information they want to release on the suspect.

Anyone with information can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).