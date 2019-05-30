Crime
Two people shot when bullets were fired into their car in Northwest Miami-Dade
Two people were shot while in their car on Northwest 27th Avenue just north of Miami Wednesday night, Miami-Dade police say.
After getting to the 7200 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 10:40 p.m., police say they found a man and a woman wounded by gunshots. They found the couple was in a Mazda heading south on 27th Avenue when bullets were fired from a late model Ford Mustang.
No information was released about the people inside the Mustang.
