Crime

Two people shot when bullets were fired into their car in Northwest Miami-Dade

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people were shot while in their car on Northwest 27th Avenue just north of Miami Wednesday night, Miami-Dade police say.

After getting to the 7200 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 10:40 p.m., police say they found a man and a woman wounded by gunshots. They found the couple was in a Mazda heading south on 27th Avenue when bullets were fired from a late model Ford Mustang.

No information was released about the people inside the Mustang.

Read Next

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  