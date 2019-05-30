Broward County

Man and a neighbor had problems, cops say. His problem now: an attempted murder charge

Julio Gonzalez
Julio Gonzalez Broward Sheriff's Office

A Pembroke Pines man shot a neighbor Wednesday night, police said, greatly escalating what cops described as “ongoing neighbor disputes.”

Julio E. Gonzalez, 68, sits in Broward Main Jail. Though Pines police say the unnamed victim is still alive with non-life threatening injuries, online jail records say Gonzalez has been charged with premeditated murder.

Pines cops say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at Southwest 187th Avenue and Southwest 14th Street. That’s a little more than 100 yards from the home owned by Julio and Vilma Gonzalez since 2016.

