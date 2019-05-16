They told cops they came as the man’s customers. They’re charged with being his murderers

Left to right, Alex Alexander, Esaie Desir and Latravius Rolle Miami-Dade Corrections

Three men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Little Haiti earlier this month.

They told police, according to a police report, that they were there to buy drugs.

Just before 4 p.m. May 7, police were called to the area of 5961 NW Second Ave. for a report of a man being shot. An officer close by heard the shots and responded immediately, police said.

He arrived to find three men running from a parked gray Lexus. Next to the Lexus, on the pavement, was Reginald Joseph, 44, police say. Joseph was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Miami police quickly set up a perimeter. Esaie Desir, 22, was detained immediately. Then police found Alex Coronado Alexander (aka Alex Coronado), 27, coming out of an abandoned building, according to the report. Police say he went inside to change his clothes. A pair of shorts with what appeared to be blood was found in the bathtub, according to the report.

Police say Desir also had changed his clothes, and a pair of gray sweatpants — also with blood stains — was found in the dumpster. Surveillance video was used to help them match the abandoned clothes to the clothes worn by the assailants.

A search warrant later led officers to determine that the Lexus was tied to Desir. Through the investigation officers were led to a third man, 24-year-old Latravius Rolle. Rolle told police that he was driving the Lexus and they were there to meet Joseph to buy between 90 and 120 oxycodone pills. He said Desir and Alexander had guns, according to the report.

All three — who have all had past run-ins with the law — were arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and conspiring to traffic oxycodone.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Alexander got a total of 18 months in 2015 for two counts of burglary on a dwelling or occupied conveyance, one count of grand theft between $10,000 and $20,000 and grand theft from $300 to $5,000. With credit for time served in the county jail, he didn’t have to do prison time. In 2017, he received three years probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting an officer without violence. He violated his probation in February.

On March 1, Rolle was charged with oxycodone trafficking, selling or delivering a controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He posted $48,000 bond the same day and was out on bond when he took this arrest. Back in 2015, he was sentenced to 30 days probation for third-degree grand theft auto, misdemeanor marijuana possession and resisting an officer without violence.

Desir served one day of probation in October 2017 for felony marijuana possession. There’s an armed robbery case of his from February 2018 that’s still pending. He posted $25,000 bond and had been out since.