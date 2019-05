File

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Little Haiti, Miami police said.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and Second Avenue.

Police immediately set up a perimeter and were looking for the shooter.

No other information was immediately available.

PIO is en route to the media staging area located at NW 2nd Avenue and NW 62nd St regarding a male who was shot. pic.twitter.com/9581HGXJhn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 7, 2019