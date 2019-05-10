Crime

Mom faces attempted murder charge after her newborn baby was found in a Boca dumpster

Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa, 35, was charged with attempted felony murder and abuse of a child without great bodily harm by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on May 9, 2019.
Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa, 35, was charged with attempted felony murder and abuse of a child without great bodily harm by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on May 9, 2019. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Palm Beach detectives arrested a mother and charged her with attempted felony murder and abuse of a child without great bodily harm after her newborn baby was found in a bag in a dumpster on Wednesday.

“Who would leave a baby in a dumpster?” someone who lives near a West Boca Raton apartment complex asked of a WPLG Local 10 reporter Wednesday.

Two people had heard cries as they approached a dumpster at the Boca Entrada Apartment complex. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said a newborn baby girl was left there.

Thursday night, they learned who left the baby.

Palm Beach detectives arrested Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa. The 35-year-old woman is being held at the Main Detention Center in West Palm Beach without bail and is expected to go before a judge at 9 a.m. Friday.



Detectives say Sousa admitted to delivering her baby, putting her in a bag and throwing her into the dumpster, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

The girl is expected to be OK.

Had Sousa anonymously dropped her baby off at a hospital or a fire station there would be no charges or crime, unless there was actual or suspected child abuse, according to Florida law.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.
  Comments  