Mom faces attempted murder charge after her newborn baby was found in a Boca dumpster

Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa, 35, was charged with attempted felony murder and abuse of a child without great bodily harm by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on May 9, 2019. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Palm Beach detectives arrested a mother and charged her with attempted felony murder and abuse of a child without great bodily harm after her newborn baby was found in a bag in a dumpster on Wednesday.

“Who would leave a baby in a dumpster?” someone who lives near a West Boca Raton apartment complex asked of a WPLG Local 10 reporter Wednesday.

Two people had heard cries as they approached a dumpster at the Boca Entrada Apartment complex. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said a newborn baby girl was left there.

Thursday night, they learned who left the baby.

Palm Beach detectives arrested Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa. The 35-year-old woman is being held at the Main Detention Center in West Palm Beach without bail and is expected to go before a judge at 9 a.m. Friday.

Detectives say Sousa admitted to delivering her baby, putting her in a bag and throwing her into the dumpster, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

The girl is expected to be OK.

Had Sousa anonymously dropped her baby off at a hospital or a fire station there would be no charges or crime, unless there was actual or suspected child abuse, according to Florida law.