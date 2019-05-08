They heard cries coming from the dumpster. A newborn baby was found alive, cops say.

Dumpsters pictured after a newborn baby was found near them at a Boca Estrada apartment complex in Boca Raton on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Sun Sentinel

They heard what they thought was the sound of a baby crying near the dumpster.

So the two people people went closer to investigate.

They weren’t wrong.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says there was a newborn baby girl left near or in a dumpster in the Boca Entrada Apartment complex in West Boca Raton Wednesday morning.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives from the department’s Special Investigations Division were investigating.

Detectives combed the area, knocking on doors to determine who had left the baby behind, according to WPLG Channel 10.





Neighbors told the station they were shocked by the news.

“Who would leave a baby in a dumpster?” Joe Altidore, who lives nearby, to a Channel 10 reporter. “But pray for them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.