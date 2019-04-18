He killed his wife, young daughter with a machete, cops say. Now, he faces execution

Family speaks out about the ‘monster’ who is suspected of murdering his wife and young daughter with a machete Ashley Anderson, the daughter and sister of murder victims Lorrice Harris and Shayla Chambers,10, pleads for help in finding their killer. Noel Chambers, 57, is wanted by police, suspected in the murders by machete of his wife and young daughter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ashley Anderson, the daughter and sister of murder victims Lorrice Harris and Shayla Chambers,10, pleads for help in finding their killer. Noel Chambers, 57, is wanted by police, suspected in the murders by machete of his wife and young daughter.

A Miami Gardens man accused of murdering his wife and 10-year-old with a machete is now facing possible execution.

Prosecutors on Thursday announced they plan to seek the death penalty for Noel Chambers, 57, after a grand jury indicted on charges of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty Thursday during a hearing in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Stacy Glick.

Chambers used the large blade to kill Lorice Harris and her daughter, Shayla, on March 30 at an apartment in Miami Gardens, police say.

The woman’s mutilated body was found on the porch, the girl inside a bedroom. Another daughter, Shanalee Chambers, 29, another critically injured in the attack. Chambers disappeared, sparking a sprawling three-day manhunt in North Miami-Dade that ended when firefighters spotted him walking outside their station..

Investigators believe Chambers was set off because his wife asked him for a divorce. During the manhunt, the woman’s family called him a “monster.”