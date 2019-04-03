Crime
Spring breakers took this armed robber’s gun, cops say. Now, his freedom’s gone, too
Victims turn the tables on armed robbers in Broward
The gunman in a failed attempted armed robbery of spring breakers on a viral video has been arrested, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
BSO says Fort Lauderdale resident Travis Jones, 31, is the man who got out of a black Hyundai at a Oakland Park Mobil gas station in March 24’s early hours and pulled a gun on Terre Haute, Indiana, natives Alex Wisbey, Aric Tanoos and Jacob Tanoos as they pumped gas.
Gas station surveillance cameras captured the ensuing struggle, which quickly included Aric Wisbey jumping out of the spring breakers’ Volkswagen and Kevin Campbell jumping out of the driver’s seat of the Hyundai. About 40 seconds later, Aric Wisbey had the gun, the beltless Campbell had his hands full keeping his pants off the ground and the would-be armed robbers had retreated to their car.
When the spring breakers took down the Hyundai’s license plate, arrest affidavits say, detectives tracked the car to Campbell. Jones was arrested March 26 after a traffic stop in Orlando. The charge in the traffic stop hints at why Jones would’ve needed a ride two nights earlier: driving with a suspended license.
Now, Jones is in Broward County Jail’s North Broward Bureau on that charge and armed robbery. Campbel is still in Broward Main Jail on charges of robbery with a firearm, false identification given to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.
