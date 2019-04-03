Crime

Spring breakers took this armed robber’s gun, cops say. Now, his freedom’s gone, too

Victims turn the tables on armed robbers in Broward

A pair or robbers got much more trouble than they bargained for when they chose to rob four spring breakers before sunrise on March 24, 2019 at an Oakland Park gas station. By
Up Next
A pair or robbers got much more trouble than they bargained for when they chose to rob four spring breakers before sunrise on March 24, 2019 at an Oakland Park gas station. By

The gunman in a failed attempted armed robbery of spring breakers on a viral video has been arrested, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

BSO says Fort Lauderdale resident Travis Jones, 31, is the man who got out of a black Hyundai at a Oakland Park Mobil gas station in March 24’s early hours and pulled a gun on Terre Haute, Indiana, natives Alex Wisbey, Aric Tanoos and Jacob Tanoos as they pumped gas.

Gas station surveillance cameras captured the ensuing struggle, which quickly included Aric Wisbey jumping out of the spring breakers’ Volkswagen and Kevin Campbell jumping out of the driver’s seat of the Hyundai. About 40 seconds later, Aric Wisbey had the gun, the beltless Campbell had his hands full keeping his pants off the ground and the would-be armed robbers had retreated to their car.

When the spring breakers took down the Hyundai’s license plate, arrest affidavits say, detectives tracked the car to Campbell. Jones was arrested March 26 after a traffic stop in Orlando. The charge in the traffic stop hints at why Jones would’ve needed a ride two nights earlier: driving with a suspended license.

Now, Jones is in Broward County Jail’s North Broward Bureau on that charge and armed robbery. Campbel is still in Broward Main Jail on charges of robbery with a firearm, false identification given to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.

Read Next

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Read Next

Feds are investigating possible Chinese spying at Mar-a-Lago and Cindy Yang, sources say
Video media Created with Sketch.

Politics

Feds are investigating possible Chinese spying at Mar-a-Lago and Cindy Yang, sources say

Federal investigators are looking into Chinese intelligence-gathering activity in Florida. The probe has pivoted to Cindy Yang and the woman arrested Saturday at Mar-a-Lago.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Crime

Police release body cam footage of man who pulled gun on black teens in Miami

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service