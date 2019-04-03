Driver who started crash that killed teen and grandmother might not have been licensed

Andrea Schneider in her mugshot as she went on probation last July Florida Dept. of Corrections

The driver who the Broward Sheriff’s Office says started a four-car crash that killed a teenager and her grandmother Saturday had a history of driving without a license, and might not have had one Saturday.

In fact, 21-year-old Andrea Schneider once was ticketed on consecutive days for driving on a suspended license. She was ticketed for it again in October. She’s paid $1,196.05 in traffic fines over the last three years.

None of the many incidents Schneider’s driving or criminal record come close to Saturday’s consequences as described by BSO. As Schneider east on Hillsboro Boulevard, she hopped the median and continued in the westbound lanes. She crashed into a Nissan Altima, and two other cars.

Driving the Altima was Coral Glades High School senior Breanha Free-Baker, 17, Breanha’s 40-year-old mother, Michele Free-Baker and Breanha’s 61-year-old grandmother, Robyn Underwood of Plantation. Breanha and Underwood died immediately.

Schneider, Michele Free-Baker and another driver, Coconut Creek resident Melanie Perozin were taken to Broward Health North with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

BSO’s traffic homicide detectives suspect Schneider was speeding. No charges have been filed yet. Schneider is on probation for trespassing in an occupied structure in February 2018.

Her disregard for driving rules started before she had a license.

▪ Jan. 15, 2016 — Ticket for driving without a license, never had one issued. Tickets for careless driving and no proof of insurance dismissed. Schneider paid a $431.05 fine.

▪ July 23, 2016 — Tickets for driving without a license and having no proof of insurance. Both tickets were dismissed.

▪ Dec. 2, 2016 — Ticket for no proof of insurance. Ticket dismissed.

▪ Feb. 25, 2017 — Ticket for driving with a suspended license without knowing the license was suspended. This was in Palm Beach County. Schneider paid a $163 fine.

▪ Feb. 26, 2017 — Tickets for running a red light and driving while license suspended without knowledge. This one was in Broward County, which might explain how Schneider got a ticket saying she didn’t know her license was suspended the day after getting a ticket for driving with a suspended license. She paid a $320 fine.

▪ Oct. 16, 2017 — Ticket for failing to drive in a single line and having no proof of insurance. Schneider paid a $282 fine.

▪ Oct. 6, 2018 — Ticket for driving with a suspended license, no taillights and violation of probation. Schneider has plead not guilty.

