Caught on camera kicking her small dog, an Aventura model agrees to 4 years probation

An Instagram model from Aventura who was caught on surveillance video kicking her small dog in an elevator has agreed to a plea deal that includes paying a fine and four years of probation.
In September 2017, security guards at Keevonna Wilson’s Artech Condominium turned video over to police that showed the woman repeatedly kick Chastity, a small Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix in the stomach area while the two were inside an elevator.
Miami-Dade Animal Services found the dog had bruises around its stomach area, took Chastity from Wilson and put her up for adoption. Wilson claimed she was angry at the dog because it peed in the elevator. She was initially charged with felony animal cruelty in a case that sparked outrage on social media.
Wilson’s defense lawyer had said the woman was not trying to seriously injure the little dog.
On Wednesday, Wilson, 26, agreed to serve four years of probation, pay a $600 fine and to write a letter to the court addressing the animal abuse. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler-Mendez granted her a “withhold of adjudication” on the animal-cruelty charge, which means she won’t technically be convicted of the crime.
Wilson agreed to not own pets for three years, and gave up any rights to Chastity. Even before the plea, Wilson underwent anger management classes and paid back authorities over $2,700 for the cost of the police investigation and housing the dog, her lawyer said.
“She was devastated by this,” said attorney Robert Resnick. “She worked very hard to make this right.”
