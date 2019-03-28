Person arrested after gas station shooting in Kendall kills two people in a BMW

A person has been arrested after an overnight double homicide near a Mobil station next to Kendall Regional Medical Center, police say.
Miami-Dade police say a man and a woman were shot multiple times with a rifle as they sat in a BMW around 12:06 a.m. in the area of 11890 SW 43rd St. Most of the night, crime scene tape surrounded the Mobil station at 11870 SW 40th St. where the BMW sat.
Names of the victims and the person arrested haven’t been released yet.
