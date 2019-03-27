Crime

Inmate punches public defender in the head during bond court hearings

By David J. Neal

March 27, 2019 10:31 AM

Cameras in Broward County bond court caught a defendant sucker punching a public defender in the head Wednesday morning.

The puncher, who was quickly taken down by courtroom personnel, hasn’t been identified. A Sun-Sentinel report identified the public defender as Julie Chase, a Nova Southeastern Law School graduate and attorney since 2005, according to her Florida Bar profile.

Chase was dealing with a client when a tall male approached from behind and hit her with a left hook to the left side of her head.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

Read Next

crime

‘We are in a crisis’: Low pay spurs exodus among Miami prosecutors, public defenders

  Comments  