He celebrated with friends after another man was killed, cops say. Now he’s behind bars

When the passenger in Ricky Canot’s car began shooting at another man after leaving a Northwest Miami-Dade strip club over the weekend, Canot drove away, police said.
Then he celebrated the man’s death with the shooter and other friends, detectives wrote in a report.
On Wednesday, Canot — who is currently on probation from several 2015 incidents including an armed carjacking and battery on a person older than 65 — was charged with second degree murder in the death of Andrew Lemon Jackson, 26. By Wednesday, police had not announced any other arrests in the case.
Jackson went to Club Lexx Friday night for a birthday celebration, police said.
According to police, Canot and Jackson “became involved in a physical altercation” inside the club at 12001 NW 27th Ave.
Canot and two friends then left the club and got inside of Canot’s 2001 Nissan Xterra and drove in front of a business near the club to wait for Jackson, according to Canot’s arrest report.
When Jackson left, police said, he got into the passenger side of a Chevy Malibu. The Chevy, which had a total of three people inside, took off and headed north on Northwest 27th Avenue, police said. Canot followed.
After realizing a car was following, the driver of the Chevy stopped at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 121 Street, detectives said. That’s when Jackson got out.
“The victim exited the passenger front seat of the vehicle and was immediately shot by the passenger occupant of the defendant’s vehicle,” a detective wrote in the report. “The victim collapsed to the ground. The defendant then sped away while the occupant continued shooting at the direction of the victim.”
Investigators were able to pull surveillance video from nearby businesses that captured the incident, according to the report.
Canot, detectives say, went with his friends to a nearby apartment complex after the shooting.
“Once there, the defendant can be seen via closed circuit surveillance cameras celebrating the victim’s death with friends and occupants of the vehicle,” a detective wrote in the report.
