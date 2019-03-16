Crime

A fight inside a strip club ended with a fatal shooting in the parking lot, cops said

By Carli Teproff

A man was shot to death Saturday morning after a dispute inside a Northwest Miami-Dade strip club spilled into the parking lot and escalated to a gunfight, police said.

The man was identified as Andrew Lemon Jackson, 26, of Hallandale Beach.

Police said a “group of males were involved in a verbal dispute” inside Club Lexx, 12001 NW 27th Ave., just before 4 a.m. Saturday when they were escorted out by security personnel.

“The dispute continued in the parking lot and escalated into a physical altercation, when multiple people produced firearms and began shooting at each other,” police said.

Everybody took off running and when police got there Jackson was found “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said.

No other information was available Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

