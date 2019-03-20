Crime

Corrections officer arrested on a domestic battery by strangulation charge

By David J. Neal

March 20, 2019 02:30 PM

Getty Images
Getty Images

A Miami-Dade Corrections officer was arrested Tuesday in Miami Gardens on a domestic violence by strangulation charge.

Tarvos Alford, 49, also was booked on one count of tampering with a witness. Alford posted $12,500 bond Wednesday and will be confined to house arrest with electronic monitoring by Miami-Dade Corrections.

“Officer Tarvos Alford has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation,” a Miami-Dade Corrections spokesman Juan Diasgranados said Wednesday.

Alford is the second Miami-Dade Corrections officer and third corrections officer between Miami-Dade and Broward counties arrested in the last two weeks.

Miami-Dade Corrections officer Adina Spry was charged with drug trafficking when Hollywood cops busted her live-in boyfriend on fentanyl dealing charges. BSO Detention Deputy Verol Cowans was arrested in Palm Beach County after an adult woman accused him of repeatedly molesting her during her elementary school years.

Read Next

crime

A corrections officer and live-in boyfriend are arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges

Read Next

crime

Woman says Broward corrections deputy molested her during her elementary school years

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

By

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  