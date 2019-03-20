Corrections officer arrested on a domestic battery by strangulation charge

A Miami-Dade Corrections officer was arrested Tuesday in Miami Gardens on a domestic violence by strangulation charge.
Tarvos Alford, 49, also was booked on one count of tampering with a witness. Alford posted $12,500 bond Wednesday and will be confined to house arrest with electronic monitoring by Miami-Dade Corrections.
“Officer Tarvos Alford has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation,” a Miami-Dade Corrections spokesman Juan Diasgranados said Wednesday.
Alford is the second Miami-Dade Corrections officer and third corrections officer between Miami-Dade and Broward counties arrested in the last two weeks.
Miami-Dade Corrections officer Adina Spry was charged with drug trafficking when Hollywood cops busted her live-in boyfriend on fentanyl dealing charges. BSO Detention Deputy Verol Cowans was arrested in Palm Beach County after an adult woman accused him of repeatedly molesting her during her elementary school years.
