Corrections officer arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges

By David J. Neal

March 08, 2019 10:46 AM

A Miami-Dade Corrections officer was arrested in Hollywood Thursday on a charge of trafficking fentanyl.

The exact charge hanging over 33-year-old Hollywood resident Adina Spry is trafficking more than 28 grams of fentanyl. According to the DEA’s street value measurement in this bust, this accuses Spry of moving at least $25,200 worth of fentanyl.

She remains in jail with $100,000 bond.

“We are saddened that the actions of one employee could tarnish the good work of the proud men and women of MDCR who dedicate their lives to ensuring the safety of the public,” Miami-Dade Corrections spokesman Juan Diasgranados said in a statement. “MDCR takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and this arrest should send a strong message that employees involved in these types of crimes will not be tolerated and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. MDCR will continue to cooperate with the Hollywood Police Department regarding this incident.”

