Man charged with stealing from late girlfriend dies in fiery crash in apparent suicide

At 4:18 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, Alejandro Aparicio made a rambling post on Facebook in which he promised to soon be reunited with his late girlfriend Andrea Greenberg. To many of Aparicio’s friends, the post read like a suicide note.
Just a few minutes later, Aparicio drove his motorcycle directly into the oncoming path of a tractor-trailer heading east on U.S. 41 at mile marker 42.
That collision caused a second truck to plow into the rear of the first truck, causing it to jackknife across U.S. 41. Both vehicles burst into flame.
Aparicio, 59, was instantly killed. Darren Caprara, director of operations for the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, confirmed Aparicio’s death. The case is still under investigation.
One truck driver was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center. He was released early Wednesday.
Aparicio’s possible suicide may have been motivated by the criminal charges he was facing.
In February, Aparicio was ordered by a judge to wear an ankle GPS-monitoring device after being charged with stealing Greenberg’s money and forging her will. Early Monday morning, the signal from the device went dark, spurring a judge to issue a warrant for Aparicio’s arrest. The presumption was that Aparicio, who was facing up to 65 years in prison, had gone on the lam.
The charges of financial crimes, filed by the State Attorney’s Office, were the result of a prolonged legal battle in probate court between Aparicio and Greenberg’s sister Valerie, who accused him of stealing money from Andrea, forging her will to make himself the sole heir of her $600,000 estate and other financial crimes.
“Alejandro poisoned and killed my sister,” Valerie said in a statement to the Herald. “The walls were closing in on him. Rather than face the truth and take responsibility for what he did, he chose this way out. It does not bring Andrea back. But now my family and I can focus on remembering Andrea.”
Greenberg, a well-liked veteran of Miami’s real estate industry, was found dead in her home on Oct. 17, 2017, by Aparicio. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s report concluded she died from “acute combined drug toxicity” involving three kinds of the opioid fentanyl.
That explanation never sat well with Greenberg’s friends, who knew the 54-year-old as someone “completely averse to drugs,” according to her longtime friend Amy Zakarin.
“Andrea drank wine at social gatherings, and that was it,” Zakarin said. “Nothing made sense about her dying when she was so healthy and happy. I’m in shock and so sad about all of this. The fact that Alejandro drove head-on into that truck and put other people in harm’s way is devastating.”
Aparicio’s friends, too, were shocked by the news of his death, although they had begun to worry after reading his final Facebook post on Sunday.
“It’s a tragic end,” said Juan Restrepo, who had been friends with Aparicio since childhood. “I’m not entirely surprised, because I told my cousin on Sunday Alejandro was probably going to kill himself. I never thought he was the kind of guy who would try to flee. But I’m still at a loss for words. It’s a tragic, tragic end.”
