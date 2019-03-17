Tamiami Trail shut down in both directions after fiery crash in West Miami-Dade

Tamiami Trail was shut down in both directions Sunday night after a “serious” crash near the Everglades in West Miami-Dade.
It’s still unclear when the road will reopen, although officials said it may stay that “for most of the night.” The crash happened near mile marker 43.
According to WSVN, an 18-wheeler tanker truck “was completely engulfed in flames” when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol arrived on the scene.
It’s still unclear if there were any injuries.
