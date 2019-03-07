Man charged with raping a woman and breaking into two homes and a car in Hollywood

Hollywood police on Thursday said they have found the man who broke into two homes and a car and sexually battered a woman in the Hollywood Oaks neighborhood late last year.
Shawn Wright, 27, who is being held in a Miami-Dade jail on a parole violation for a home invasion in Michigan, now faces charges including armed sexual battery, armed burglary of a dwelling and grand theft.
On Dec. 12, Hollywood police released video showing a man they said burglarized two homes and a car. The next day, police said the same man sexually battered a woman during one of the break-ins.
On Thursday, police said Wright was identified as a “primary suspect” early in the investigation. With the help of Miami-Dade police, Wright was arrested Dec. 18 on the outstanding warrant out of Michigan that stemmed from a 2001 case, police said.
Miami-Dade police also charged Wright with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession.
Then on Feb. 6, according to Hollywood police, a Broward judge signed warrants for Wright’s arrest in connection with the two home break-ins, the car burglary and the sexual battery.
According to one of the two warrants, Wright entered a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house armed with a knife. It was not clear if he left with anything. He then entered a car. In the same warrant, he was also charged with having burglary tools.
In the second warrant, detectives say Wright entered a two-story private home, forced a woman outside and raped her. He also stole $8,565 in property, detectives said.
Hollywood police said Wright will be extradited to Broward to face his charges.
