Crime

Man shot and killed in front of his Fort Lauderdale home

By David J. Neal

February 17, 2019 02:08 PM

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in front of his Fort Lauderdale home on Saturday night, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, 27-year-old Roy Palarchie took several gunshots in the 400 block of Northwest 13th Avenue at 9:06 p.m. and was died there. Police are still searching for the why behind the killing.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting can call Fort Lauderdale homicide detectives at 828-5546 or 828-5556.

Read Next

miami-beach

One dead in shooting near South Beach’s Ocean Drive

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  