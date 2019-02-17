Man shot and killed in front of his Fort Lauderdale home

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in front of his Fort Lauderdale home on Saturday night, police said.
According to Fort Lauderdale police, 27-year-old Roy Palarchie took several gunshots in the 400 block of Northwest 13th Avenue at 9:06 p.m. and was died there. Police are still searching for the why behind the killing.
Anyone who knows anything about the shooting can call Fort Lauderdale homicide detectives at 828-5546 or 828-5556.
