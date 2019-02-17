One dead in shooting near South Beach’s Ocean Drive

A man shot Saturday night one block from Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive has died, Miami Beach police said.
Beach cops found a black male with “multiple gunshot wounds” when answering a shooting call at the corner of 14th Street and Collins Avenue at 11:41 p.m. Saturday. Though taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Beach Fire, the man was declared dead shortly after arrival.
Police don’t have information on the gunman yet or what happened before the shooting. The name of the man is being withheld until his family is notified.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Surrounding streets are shut down for the investigation.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.
