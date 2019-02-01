Toddler shot himself while dad was throwing out a diaper, cops say. 2 men charged

The 2-year-old injured by gunfire in a Northeast Miami-Dade home Thursday night shot himself after finding a loaded firearm in a bedroom, police said.
Though police received conflicting accounts from the child’s father and a friend who were in the home when the shooting occurred, police believed enough of their stories to not charge them with shooting the child.
The two, however, didn’t get off scot-free. Each was charged with a host of crimes ranging from child abuse to falsely reporting a crime.
“The dad goes out to toss a dirty diaper. There was a firearm left on the bed. The kid goes in there and it goes off,” said Miami-Dade Assistant Police Director Freddy Ramirez.
The toddler, who was initially driven to Aventura Hospital by his father, was later transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. He is in stable condition, police said.
The child’s father, Caleb Christopher Myles, 22, who lives in Miramar, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, child neglect with great bodily harm, culpable negligence with a firearm and filing a false crime report.
His friend, Donte Anthony Young-Sang, also 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, child neglect with great bodily harm and culpable negligence with a firearm. Both were transported to the Turner Guilford Knight correction center. Myles bond was set at $23,500. Young-Sang’s at $22,500.
Police said they received a call at about 6 p.m. Thursday from a neighbor saying that he saw a man at a home at 1450 NE 202nd St., get into a silver car with a child and heard him say there had been a shooting. While police were rushing to the home, they received a call from Aventura police about a 2-year-old who had been shot.
Initially, Myles told police that someone in a white car had driven past and fired a weapon that struck his son. But that story changed after police went into the home and investigated, finding evidence that the shooting took place inside the house.
Police said there were four people in the home when the toddler was shot. Besides Myles, Young-Sang and the child, there was a 14-year-old who was playing Xbox inside the home. It wasn’t immediately clear who lived in the home.
