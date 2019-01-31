Two-year-old wounded in Northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

A toddler was injured Thursday night in a drive-by shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade, according to police.
The shooting happened before 7 p.m. in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 202nd Street.
The 2-year-old was shot in the abdomen, police said. Police said the child’s father drove the toddler to the hospital and police were notified by hospital workers of the shooting. By 8 p.m., a source with knowledge of the investigation said the child was in stable condition.
At 7:30 p.m., police were securing the crime scene.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
No other information was immediately available.
Comments