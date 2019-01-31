Miami-Dade County

Two-year-old wounded in Northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

By Charles Rabin and

Carli Teproff

January 31, 2019 07:31 PM

A toddler was injured Thursday night in a drive-by shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade, according to police.

The shooting happened before 7 p.m. in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 202nd Street.

The 2-year-old was shot in the abdomen, police said. Police said the child’s father drove the toddler to the hospital and police were notified by hospital workers of the shooting. By 8 p.m., a source with knowledge of the investigation said the child was in stable condition.

At 7:30 p.m., police were securing the crime scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

  Comments  