Masked man who creeps up on women and exposes himself strikes again, police say

A woman was standing outside her building in a Pembroke Pines apartment complex Wednesday night when she spotted a man who had a shirt wrapped around his face, only leaving his eyes exposed.
Even more troubling, police say: She saw him “vigorously rubbing his genitals through his pants.”
A few minutes later, the same man was spotted by two other women in the same community — The Avant at Pembroke Pines — this time with his genitals exposed, police said.
And this isn’t the first time this has happened in the same community and a neighboring community.
“Detectives believe that these incidents are related to previous cases which occurred within The Avant and Harbor Cove communities in December 2017, October 2018, and November 2018,” police said in a news release. “We are asking all residents in the vicinity of The Avant and Harbor Cove communities to use caution during the evening and night-time hours, and to be aware of any suspicious persons loitering in community parking lots or near buildings.”
Police say in the first incident the woman was outside Building 134 just after 11 p.m. Wednesday when she saw the man in the parking lot wearing a long-sleeved sweater and pants. Then she saw him touching himself, police said. The woman yelled for help and the man ran away.
“During this incident the suspect did not expose his genitals, did not make physical contact with Victim #1, and did not say anything,” police said.
A few minutes later, police say the same man approached two women who were outside Building 106. The man followed them through the parking lot, police said.
“The suspect matched the same description as the previous incident, and was masturbating his exposed penis while looking at Victim #2 and Victim #3,” police said in the news release. “Both victims retreated towards the nearest building, and the suspect fled westbound back into The Avant community. During this incident, the suspect did not make physical contact with either victim, and did not say anything.”
In October, a masked man approached a woman as she unloaded her vehicle in the Avant community, located at 11801 Pembroke Road. The man masturbated in front of her, police said.
About two hours later, a man with a similar description approached another woman in the same community. Police said at the time that he was clothed during that encounter but was “making the motion of masturbating and pointing to his genitals.”
The man is described as being white, possibly Hispanic, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches with a slim build. In each of the cases, he was described as wearing all black clothing, with a blanket, ski mask, or shirt covering his face. Police say the man may also have light-colored eyes and a tattoo on his abdomen.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.
