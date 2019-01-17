IT worker at private school arrested on child pornography charges

An IT worker at a Fort Lauderdale private school is in Broward County Jail on seven child pornography charges.
Pembroke Pines resident Jesus Mendez, 35, was suspended Wednesday from his job at Fort Lauderdale’s Calvary Christian Academy after his morning arrest by Broward Sheriff’s Office on six charges of child pornography possession and one count of compiling a child pornography database.
Mendez doesn’t have a previous criminal record. He was a licensed physician assistant from 2009 to 2012 with no discipline reports.
Calvary Chapel of Fort Lauderdale, Calvary Christian’s parent church, put a message to parents on its website Wednesday afternoon:
“We have a strong commitment to child safety and security here at Calvary Chapel and at this time, we have no evidence to suggest that any of this took place here or on the church’s secure network. We believe places of worship should be among the safest places in the world and we are advocates for vulnerable children.
“Our hearts are broken by this news and we are grieved by this revelation. Child pornography is not a victimless crime. It grieves the heart of our Savior. Let’s take some time to pray for victims of child pornography and any victims of sexual exploitation of any kind.”
