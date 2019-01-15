St. Thomas Aquinas High School theology teacher arrested on molestation charge

A 64-year-old theology teacher at Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas High School was arrested Monday on a lewd and lascivious molestation charge from an alleged September incident.
Patrick O’Dea remains in Broward Main Jail on $50,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a 15-year-old student told Fort Lauderdale police she was talking to another student in O’Dea’s class when he “unwantedly grabbed the victim by her left arm and held her. At that moment, the defendant began running his fingers alongside the victim’s clothing and her left breast against her will.”
