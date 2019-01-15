He shot at his father and a woman outside their home, BSO says. Now he’s in jail.

The man who detectives say opened fire on his father and a woman outside a Pompano Beach home earlier this month has turned himself in to authorities, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
QuanTez Rodney Baker, 20, was being held Tuesday in Broward’s main jail with no bond.
Last week, BSO released dramatic surveillance video that showed someone firing from inside a slow-moving gray Mercedes GL350 SUV Jan. 4 in the 2500 block of Fifth Street. While the bullets missed the couple, they did hit the exterior walls of the home, video showed.
Detectives said they were looking for Baker, whom they called a “dangerous felon.” Baker, according to BSO, is on probation for charges relating to grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. At the time, BSO said the shooting may have been the result of an argument over money.
He is now facing charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Comments