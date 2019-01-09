The bullets barely missed them, video shows. Now police are looking for the shooter.

Bullets fly from a slow-moving SUV barely missing a man and woman standing in front of a Pompano Beach home, dramatic video released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Wednesday shows.
The department says the person responsible for the shooting is “a dangerous felon” named QuanTez Rodney Baker. The reason, BSO says: an argument over money.
And detectives hope that by releasing the video of the Jan. 4 shooting, they will get information on Baker’s whereabouts.
“Baker is a convicted felon who is currently on probation for charges relating to grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest,” the department said in a news release. “Baker is currently wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting a missile into a dwelling.”
According to BSO, the man and woman were near the 2500 block of Fifth Street just before 6 p.m. when Baker slowly drove a gray Mercedes-Benz GL350 SUV by the house and opened fire.
The video shows the pair dodging bullets and running for cover. Neither one was hit, BSO said, but the home’s exterior walls were pierced.
The SUV then took off.
Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Det. Timothy Metz at 954-321-4213 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
