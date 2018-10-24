Drifter confesses to savage murder of University of Miami student, cops say

A drifter with a history of arrests for petty crimes confessed to fatally stabbing a University of Miami architecture student inside his Coral Gables apartment earlier this month, according to Miami-Dade police.
Robert Wayne Gore, 28, has been charged with first degree murder and armed burglary in the death of Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj, 23, who was found stabbed to death on the afternoon of Oct. 7 inside his second-floor apartment in Coral Gables, at 6580 Santona St., near the Publix on Monza Avenue.
Miami-Dade homicide detectives found Gore on Wednesday afternoon and spent the evening questioning him. Court records show that Gore has over a dozen small-time arrests in Miami-Dade for crimes such as trespassing, loitering and drug possession.
According to multiple law enforcement sources, detectives made the case through DNA matches on a beer can and clothes found inside the apartment. They also combed through hours of surveillance video and found footage showing the suspect wearing clothes that were later discovered in the apartment; he is believed to have changed before leaving the crime scene.
Investigators believe the break-in was random — Gore was looking for money or drugs.
“(Gore) stabbed the victim with multiple sharp instruments over 60 times,” the arrest affidavit reads.
Photos from the crime scene showed a blood trail that began outside the apartment door.
Abualfaraj was a Saudi Arabian national who studied architecture at the University of Miami since 2015. Friends described him as a straight-A student and one of the nicest people they had ever met.
