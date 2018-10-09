UM student was stabbed multiple times; sketch released of man ‘wanted for questioning’

The University of Miami student found dead in his off-campus apartment last weekend was stabbed several times, according to law enforcement sources.
Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj, 23, was found late Sunday afternoon by his roommate inside the second-floor apartment they shared at the Coral Gables condominium Santoma, not far from the school’s Coral Gables campus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade investigators had provided few details about Abualfaraj’s death other than saying his body had suffered “multiple signs of trauma.” Photos from the scene showed a blood trail that began outside the apartment door.
On Tuesday, police also released a sketch of a man who they said is believed to be involved in a “suspicious” incident at the Santoma Condominium where Abualfaraj lived. The sketch is of a slim man with long blonde hair wearing a dark cap. The release said the man was observed at the condo at 6580 Santona Street early Sunday morning before Abualfaraj’s body was found.
“At this time, he is wanted for questioning only,” Miami-Dade police said. A Crime Stoppers reward of $3,000 was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Abualfaraj.
Abualfaraj, 23, was a Saudi Arabian national studying architecture at the private Coral Gables university. His friend Josh Kaufman told WPLG Channel 10 that Abualfaraj was a straight-A student and one of the nicest people he’d ever met.
“He’s the last person on this earth that deserves it,” Kaufman said.
Though the murder happened in Coral Gables, Miami-Dade police are leading the investigation.
