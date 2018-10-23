Gang members nabbed in Miami car chase. They’re fugitives in New York club murder case

The two men taken into custody Monday after a 20-minute high-speed police chase that began near Liberty City, ventured south to the heart of Miami Beach and then veered west toward Miami International Airport, were wanted for questioning in an early October murder in Queens, New York.

The rush hour sprint between police and a white BMW was captured live by local television until the feed went dark as the chase neared the heavily-secured airport. In the end, Miami-Dade police and federal task force members detained four men on Northwest 27th Avenue near 20th Street.

Two of the men were later released and no one was injured during the chase. But Krishon Hedge and Brandon Lee, both 23 and who federal agents classified as high-ranking gang members, were arrested on various offenses and are being held for their possible involvement in the Oct. 1 shooting death of a Queens man named Jaquan Campbell.

Campbell was killed after being chased by masked gunman from the Angels Strip Club in Flushing, N.Y. It’s the same club where rapper Cardi B’s entourage were accused of roughing up two bartenders in a confrontation at the end of August.

Miami-Dade police spotted the Mercedes driven by Hedge and Lee on I-95 near the Northwest 62nd Street ramp in Liberty City after being tipped off by U.S. Marshals that the two men were likely in the Miami area. By the time the chase had ended, members of task forces from New York, New Jersey and the U.S. Marshal were at the scene.

“One of our homicide task force units saw them and recognized them from bulletin posters and called for assistance. That’s when the pursuit began,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Christopher Thomas.

Both men are currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center. Hedge was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries. There was also a warrant for his arrest for probation violation, according to Miami-Dade Corrections. He was out of jail on bond and facing premeditated murder charges and two counts of aggravated battery.

Miami-Dade Corrections shows that Lee’s warrant lists him as a fugitive, but gives no other details. Bond had not been set for either man by late Tuesday morning. Both are expected to be extradited to New York for the death of Campbell.

“They’re wanted for questioning on murder charges,” said U.S. Marshal spokesman Manny Turi.





The charge of leaving the scene of an accident levied against Hedge stems from an Oct. 7 incident in which a man driving a Lamborghini rear-ended a pickup truck in Miami, then hopped into a Mercedes and fled.