Two men wanted for New York murder lead cops on rush-hour chase in Miami-Dade, cops said

Two men wanted for murder in New York led police on a chase through South Beach and across State Road 836 before being taken into custody during Monday afternoon’s rush hour, Miami-Dade police said.
Detectives from the department’s homicide task forces spotted the men in a white sedan on Interstate 95 near Northwest 62nd Street around 5 p.m.
The driver of the white sedan continued to South Beach with the detectives following behind. Miami-Dade’s helicopter kept track of the vehicle from the air.
Miami Beach police assisted when the chase made it over the causeway, said Argemis Colome, a spokesman for Miami-Dade.
Even when the chase was in Miami Beach on Alton Road around 10th Street, the Miami-Dade Police Department was the agency in pursuit. The chase veered back to the mainland and ended around Northwest 20th Street and 27th Avenue, not far from Miami International Airport.
No crashes or injuries were reported, Colome said.
Comments