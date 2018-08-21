Police make arrest in the shooting outside Broward library

Two weeks after a man was shot outside the Broward County Library in downtown Fort Lauderdale, police have announced an arrest.
On Tuesday, two men were tracked down in Trenton, N.J., and taken into custody, police said.
The men, Shawn Smith, 29, and Ronnie Shuman, 42, both face charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Shuman faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Police say the men will be returned to Broward to face the charges.
On Aug. 7, a man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after being shot outside the library, 101 S. Andrews Ave. The shooting led to snarled traffic and an evacuated library.
Police said it was an argument that led to the shooting. The two suspects took off immediately and couldn’t be found.
On Tuesday, Fort Lauderdale police said detectives working with the U.S.-Florida-Caribbean Fugitive Task Force learned the two men were in New Jersey.
The U.S. Marshals Trenton Division located Smith and Shuman on Monday.
