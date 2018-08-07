One person shot outside public library in downtown Fort Lauderdale

One man was shot outside Broward County Library in downtown Fort Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon.
Fort Lauderdale police said the 1:49 p.m. shooting followed an argument outside the library at 101 S. Andrews Ave. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still looking for the shooter, who, considering a trail of blood in the front lobby, might have gone inside the library.
“It was like ‘bang!’ then it was ‘bam bam!” said Donna Hopper, an employee at an adjacent dental clinic. “That’s how I know it was a gunshot and not construction.”
Hopper and her coworker said they looked outside and saw people running.
Inside the library, armed police officers evacuated all patrons.
