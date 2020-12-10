An exit to Southwest Eighth Street will be closed all weekend. Here’s the detour

Florida Turnpike’s westbound Southwest Eighth Street exit will be closed. A detour will start at the Northwest 12th Street exit and involve Northwest 127th Avenue. Miami Herald File

Road construction will close the westbound Southwest Eighth Street exit of Florida’s Turnpike from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Instead of that exit, the official detour involves taking the Northwest 12th Street exit, heading west to Northwest 127th Avenue, then turning south until reaching Southwest Eighth Street.

The detour for southbound Florida Turnpike drivers who want to get at westbound Southwest Eighth Street. Florida Department of Transportation

