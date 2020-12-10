An exit to Southwest Eighth Street will be closed all weekend. Here’s the detour

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
Miami-Dade police are hoping the chance at more cash will loosen some lips when it comes to the murder of 17-year-old Gabriela Aldana. Information leading to the arrest of Gabriela’s killer is now worth up to $10,000.
Around 2 a.m. on May 24, 2019, Gabriela had been standing with friends outside at the Hookah Palace, a since-closed establishment in a typical West Miami-Dade strip mall at 11865 SW 26th St. Investigators say someone in a Mercedes-Benz rolling through the parking lot fired into the group and hit Gabriela.
Comments