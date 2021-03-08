A Boston man was last seen visiting his mother in North Miami Beach. Police want help

Relatives found the car belonging to 22-year-old Boston resident Stephan Augustin in a Miami parking lot. Augustin hasn’t been seen in two weeks, since leaving his mother’s North Miami Beach house.

Police want the public’s help finding him.

Augustin, five-foot-eight and 230 pounds, was last seen in the 1100 block of Northeast 160th Street on Feb. 22. His car was found at 6501 NE First Ct., near a place where he’s been dropped off before. Augustin doesn’t have physical or mental issues.

Anyone who knows anything about Augustin’s whereabouts should call North MIami Beach police at 305-949-5500.