Obama to stump for Biden in Miami Saturday amid record early voting turnout in Florida

Former President Barack Obama will campaign Saturday in Miami for former Vice President Joe Biden, according to the Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign.

The Biden campaign did not say where Obama will visit or what he will do in Miami. Biden served as Obama’s vice president from 2009-2017.

Obama’s trip to Florida — a key battleground state — comes at a crucial time in the campaign.

Floridians are voting early and by mail in record numbers. And both Biden and President Donald Trump have made repeated visits this month to the state to win over voters and push supporters to fill out their ballots before Election Day on Nov. 3.

Trump will fly into South Florida early Friday morning following a second presidential debate with Biden in Tennessee.

