Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Politics

Obama to stump for Biden in Miami Saturday amid record early voting turnout in Florida

Former President Barack Obama campaigns alongside Florida’s leading Democratic candidates in Miami at Ice Palace Studios on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Former President Barack Obama campaigns alongside Florida’s leading Democratic candidates in Miami at Ice Palace Studios on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Former President Barack Obama will campaign Saturday in Miami for former Vice President Joe Biden, according to the Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign.

The Biden campaign did not say where Obama will visit or what he will do in Miami. Biden served as Obama’s vice president from 2009-2017.

Obama’s trip to Florida — a key battleground state — comes at a crucial time in the campaign.

Floridians are voting early and by mail in record numbers. And both Biden and President Donald Trump have made repeated visits this month to the state to win over voters and push supporters to fill out their ballots before Election Day on Nov. 3.

Trump will fly into South Florida early Friday morning following a second presidential debate with Biden in Tennessee.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State

Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of David Smiley
David Smiley
David Smiley is a Florida native (yes, they exist) and veteran of South Florida journalism. He’s covered schools, cops and crime, and various city halls, earning awards for stories about municipal pensions and Miami Beach’s police department. He became the Miami Herald’s political reporter in 2018 and covered the midterm elections and recount.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service