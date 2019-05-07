North Miami - NMB
A dead body was found in an FIU campus lake. A homicide crew is investigating
BREAKING NEWS
A body was found in a lake at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus in North Miami.
Miami-Dade police are investigating and sent out a homicide crew Tuesday morning. But police, at this time, don’t believe the body is that of a student or faculty member or anyone associated with the university.
FIU also confirmed the police account in a tweet sent out at 9:30 a.m.
FIU said its police officers found the deceased person in a lake at the campus.
“There is no know potential of any threat to FIU or the FIU/MAST@BBC community,” FIU said. MAST @ BBC refers to the Marine Academy of Science and Technology high school that has a collaborative relationship with the university.
FIU also alerted its community that heightened police activity is to be expected on campus Tuesday.
