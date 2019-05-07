North Miami - NMB

A dead body was found in an FIU campus lake. A homicide crew is investigating

BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
Up Next
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By

A body was found in a lake at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus in North Miami.

Miami-Dade police are investigating and sent out a homicide crew Tuesday morning. But police, at this time, don’t believe the body is that of a student or faculty member or anyone associated with the university.

FIU also confirmed the police account in a tweet sent out at 9:30 a.m.

FIU said its police officers found the deceased person in a lake at the campus.

“There is no know potential of any threat to FIU or the FIU/MAST@BBC community,” FIU said. MAST @ BBC refers to the Marine Academy of Science and Technology high school that has a collaborative relationship with the university.



FIU also alerted its community that heightened police activity is to be expected on campus Tuesday.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.
  Comments  