A dead body was found in an FIU campus lake. A homicide crew is investigating

A body was found in a lake at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus in North Miami.

Miami-Dade police are investigating and sent out a homicide crew Tuesday morning. But police, at this time, don’t believe the body is that of a student or faculty member or anyone associated with the university.

FIU also confirmed the police account in a tweet sent out at 9:30 a.m.

FIU said its police officers found the deceased person in a lake at the campus.

“There is no know potential of any threat to FIU or the FIU/MAST@BBC community,” FIU said. MAST @ BBC refers to the Marine Academy of Science and Technology high school that has a collaborative relationship with the university.

FIU also alerted its community that heightened police activity is to be expected on campus Tuesday.